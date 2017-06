Feb 21 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces phase 2 apatorsen data for two clinical trials presented at the American Society Of Clinical Oncology (asco) 2017 genitourinary cancers symposium

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc- clinical data from trials in bladder and prostate cancers demonstrated apatorsen was well-tolerated