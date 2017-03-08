EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 Oncology Venture Sweden AB:
* Receives 1 million Swedish crowns ($110,736)through exercise of warrants of series 2019
* Medical Prognosis Institute A/S (MPI) has exercised 100,000 of the 302,243 warrants in Oncology Venture that MPI received in return for Oncology Venture’s extended global three year exclusive license to the MPI Drug Response Prediction (DRPTM) technology for drug development and commercialization
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings

* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing