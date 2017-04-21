BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
April 21 Oncolys Biopharma Inc
* Says 2,450 units of its 15th series options were exercised to 245,000 shares of its common stock from April 1 to April 21
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8Qn9Kv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces appointment of Andrew Mclean as an executive director of company
* Says it announces the start of phase II study of SI-613 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, in the U.S.