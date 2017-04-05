BRIEF-Alaska Air says Jessie Knight voluntarily resigned from board
* Alaska air group says on june 9, 2017 jessie j. Knight, voluntarily resigned from boards of directors of co and its subsidiaries - sec filing
April 5 Oncolytics Biotech Inc
* Oncolytics Biotech inc says Reolysin more than doubles overall survival in patients with mutated p53 metastatic breast cancer
* Oncolytics Biotech -patients with mutated p53 metastatic breast cancer saw a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing