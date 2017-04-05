UPDATE 1-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
April 5 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Oncomed Pharma-phase 1b study data of tarextumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer show changes in ctcs appear to correlate with os outcomes
* Oncomed Pharma- in series of preclinical studies, anti-rspo3 with paclitaxel chemo showed synergistic anti-tumor activity in tumors with rspo3 translocations
* Oncomed Pharma- preparing to file ind application with U.S. FDA during first half of 2017 for its novel gitrl-fc trimer immuno-oncology agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: