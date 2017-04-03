BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Q1 adjusted loss per ADS was RMB10.6
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - pv module shipments in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 950mw to 1,050mw
April 3 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Plans to initiate a phase 1a single-agent study of its anti-TIGIT antibody (OMP-313M32) in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2svMN8X) Further company coverage:
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April