April 10 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* OncoMed phase 2 demcizumab pancreatic cancer trial misses
primary endpoint
* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc says trial did not meet
primary endpoint of progression-free survival
* OncoMed Pharma -interim median overall survival analysis
did not show benefit for demcizumab in combination with abraxane
plus gemcitabine versus abraxane
* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc says safety data seen in
yosemite trial were generally consistent and in line with
expectations
* OncoMed Pharma -based on lack of benefit over
standard-of-care, co will be discontinuing Yosemite clinical
trial of demcizumab
* OncoMed Pharma - will also discontinue any additional
enrollment in other ongoing demcizumab trials, conduct analyses
of data from those trials as planned
* OncoMed Pharma - remains focused on completing, analyzing
results of 2 randomized phase 2 clinical trials, pinnacle,
denali, are anticipated in h1 of this year
