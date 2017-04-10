April 10 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OncoMed phase 2 demcizumab pancreatic cancer trial misses primary endpoint

* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc says trial did not meet primary endpoint of progression-free survival

* OncoMed Pharma -interim median overall survival analysis did not show benefit for demcizumab in combination with abraxane plus gemcitabine versus abraxane

* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc says safety data seen in yosemite trial were generally consistent and in line with expectations

* OncoMed Pharma -based on lack of benefit over standard-of-care, co will be discontinuing Yosemite clinical trial of demcizumab

* OncoMed Pharma - will also discontinue any additional enrollment in other ongoing demcizumab trials, conduct analyses of data from those trials as planned

* OncoMed Pharma - remains focused on completing, analyzing results of 2 randomized phase 2 clinical trials, pinnacle, denali, are anticipated in h1 of this year