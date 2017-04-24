April 24 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Oncomed announces workforce reduction
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - oncomed will reduce its
workforce by approximately 50 percent, resulting in 64 remaining
full-time employees
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - company anticipates having
sufficient cash to fund operations through q3 2019
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals - expects to realize significant
cost savings of about $60 million over next 2 years associated
with personnel, operating expenses
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals - estimates one-time severance
related charges of $2.6 million related to termination benefits
and other related expenses
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - adjusted guidance for its
anticipated 2017 expenses to approximately $90 million
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - majority of
severance-related charges will be paid by end of q2 of 2017
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - "will also seek to maximize
value from potential interest in partnering assets to which it
has worldwide rights"
