FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
BRIEF-Oncomed says GSK terminates license agreement with company
#Economy
#Brexit
#Iraq
#Turkey
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 10, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Oncomed says GSK terminates license agreement with company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - on July 7, received a letter, dated June 30, 2017 from Glaxosmithkline LLC- SEC filing

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - GSK terminating research and development collaboration, option, and license agreement by and between company and GSK

* Oncomed Pharma - GSK indicated it was terminating agreement because had decided not to exercise option for Tarextumab (anti-notch2/3, OMP-59R5)

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Termination will become effective on date that is 120 days after date of termination letter

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - no early termination penalties will be incurred by company as a result of termination of agreement Source: (bit.ly/2uaZS8k) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.