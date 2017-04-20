Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Onconova Therapeutics Inc:
* Onconova Therapeutics- on dec. 5, 2016, co entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital to create an at--market equity program
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - effective april 19, 2017, company terminated sales agreement and related atm program - sec filing
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - has decided to terminate sales agreement because it does not intend to utilize sales agreement to raise additional capital
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - company will not incur any termination penalties as a result of its termination of sales agreement Source text - bit.ly/2p0N6Wx Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment