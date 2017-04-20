April 20 Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* Onconova Therapeutics- on dec. 5, 2016, co entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital to create an at--market equity program

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - effective april 19, 2017, company terminated sales agreement and related atm program - sec filing

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - has decided to terminate sales agreement because it does not intend to utilize sales agreement to raise additional capital

* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - company will not incur any termination penalties as a result of its termination of sales agreement