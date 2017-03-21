BRIEF-MediRatt gets new international investment
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
March 21 Oncopeptides AB:
* European patent office recently issued a notice that they intend to grant an additional European patent to Oncoeptides
* Additional patent protection for Ygalo is valid April 2032
* Patent (EP2701720) covers inter alia lyophilized formulation of Ygalo that is intended to be launched Source text for Eikon:
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.