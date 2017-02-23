Feb 23 Oncosec Medical Inc
* Oncosec announces positive phase ii data demonstrating
company's Immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab
increased response rates in anti-PD-1 non-responder melanoma
patients
* Combination therapy continued to demonstrate a favorable
safety profile and was well tolerated
* New data from combination therapy showed 48% best overall
response rate
* Combination of Immunopulse IL-12 and pembrolizumab can
convert "cold" tumors to "hot" tumors
* Expect to initiate immunopulse IL-12 in combination with
pembrolizumab study later in 2017
