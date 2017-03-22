BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 22 On Deck Capital Inc:
* OnDeck announces extension and upsize of revolving credit facility with Deutsche bank
* On Deck Capital Inc - amended its asset-backed revolving credit facility with Deutsche bank to extend facility's maturity date to march 2019
* On Deck Capital Inc - amended credit facility to increase facility's borrowing capacity by about $52 million to a total of up to approximately $214 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.