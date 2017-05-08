May 8 On Deck Capital Inc
* Sees Q2 2017 gross revenue between $85 million and $89
million
* OnDeck reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $92.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.4 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA between negative $3 million
and positive $1 million
* Sees full year 2017 gross revenue between $342 million
and $352 million
* Sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA between positive $5
million and $15 million
* Sees GAAP profitability to be achieved in second half of
2017
* Provision for loan losses during Q1 of 2017 increased to
$46.2 million, up from $25.4 million in comparable prior year
period
* FY2017 revenue view $382.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: