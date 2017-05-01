May 1 One Gas Inc:

* One gas announces first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $2.87 to $3.07

* One gas inc - one gas affirmed its 2017 financial guidance

* One gas inc - capital expenditures are expected to be $350 million in 2017

* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share

* One gas inc - rate base in 2017 is expected to average $3.1 billion, with 41 percent in Oklahoma, 32 percent in Kansas and 27 percent in Texas

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* One Gas Inc - adoption of a new share-based payment accounting standard in q1 2017 resulted in a $5.2 million tax benefit in quarter

* One Gas Inc - total natural gas sales volumes were 64.9 bcf in Q1 2017, down 3 percent compared with same period last year

* One Gas Inc - natural gas transportation volumes were 61.1 bcf in q1 2017, up 3 percent compared with same period last year

* One Gas Inc - total natural gas volumes delivered were 126.0 bcf in Q1 2017, relatively unchanged compared with same period last year