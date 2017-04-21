UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 ONE Group Hospitality Inc-
* The ONE Group Hospitality announces management changes
* Says CFO Samuel Goldfinger resigned
* ONE Group Hospitality Inc says company has commenced a search for a new Cfo
* ONE Group Hospitality- goldfinger entered separation agreement with co pursuant to which he agreed to assist co with its transition to a new CFO
* ONE Group Hospitality - board determined that COO role will be temporarily eliminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources