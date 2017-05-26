BRIEF-Kambi Group signs a contract with Corredor Empresarial in Colombia
* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH CORREDOR EMPRESARIAL S.A.
May 26 One Media Group Ltd
* expecting to record an increase of approximately 400%-450% in operating loss for year ended 31 march 2017
* expected result attributable to a provision for impairment loss of approximately hk$38 million for trademarks in relation to a business unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH CORREDOR EMPRESARIAL S.A.
BEIJING, June 22 China's banking regulator has ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by a handful of acquisitive Chinese corporate groups, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"