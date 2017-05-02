May 2 Intact Financial Corp

* Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd says book value per share of $10.91, reflecting an increase of 2.8% for Q1 of 2017, including dividends

* Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd says net written premiums were $256.9 million in Q1 of 2017, a decrease of 8.3% from Q1 of 2016