BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
May 2 OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd:
* OneBeacon - to be acquired by intact financial corporation for $1.7 billion; deal for $18.10 per share
* OneBeacon- OneBeacon debt of about $275 million to remain outstanding; expects to continue paying qtrly dividends as per past practice prior to deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer