BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
May 2 Onebeacon Insurance Group
* Onebeacon Insurance Group says deal for $18.10 per share
* Onebeacon to be acquired by Intact Financial Corporation for $1.7 billion
* In addition, Onebeacon debt of approximately $275 million will remain outstanding
* Transaction was unanimously approved by Onebeacon's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer