May 10 Onemain Holdings Inc

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC SAYS ITS UNIT PRICED $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE MAY 2022

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC SAYS SIZE OF OFFERING OF NOTES HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM $400 MILLION TO $500 MILLION