Feb 27 Oneok Inc

* Oneok announces higher fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Oneok inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.43

* Says for 2017 co is well-positioned to capture future increases in ngl transportation and fractionation volumes

* Says 2017 guidance expectations already take into account weather impacts experienced in late 2016 and in early 2017

* Says increased producer activity across our operating footprint is expected to benefit all three business segments in 2017

* Oneok inc - qtrly ngl sales including ethane 12.5 mbbl/d versus 20.5 mbbl/d

* Q4 revenue $2.65 billion versus $1.93 billion last year

* Q4 revenue $2.65 billion versus $1.93 billion last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S