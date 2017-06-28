BRIEF-Akebia prices public offering of 4 mln shares at $14.50/share
* Akebia announces pricing of public offering of common stock
June 28 Oneok Partners LP:
* Oneok Partners LP - on June 23, co delivered notice of termination of its amended and restated credit agreement, effective as of January 31, 2014 Source text (bit.ly/2tZJSTA) Further company coverage:
* Akebia announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited