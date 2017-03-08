March 8 OneRoof Energy Group Inc:
* OneRoof Energy announces agreement to sell solar project
assets
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of US$8 million in
cash
* Transaction was entered into as part of company's
previously-announced wind down process, which is ongoing
* Expects that substantially all of net proceeds from
transaction will be used to pay solar project-related expenses
* About US$1.8 million of net proceeds of transaction will
be used to repay principal, accrued interest on loan from new
resource bank
* Does not anticipate deal nor any other deal that co may
enter into will generate sufficient funds to pay claims of
creditors in full
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: