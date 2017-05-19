BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 OneSavings Bank Plc:
* Additional tier 1 capital issuance
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Securities will be subject to full conversion into ordinary shares of OSB in event that its CET1 capital ratio falls below 7 percent
* Securities will be issued at 100 pct of their principal amount
* Settlement is expected to take place on or about May 25
* Net proceeds of issue of securities will be used to further optimise issuer's capital stack
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9 - SEC filing