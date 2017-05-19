May 19 OneSavings Bank Plc:

* Additional tier 1 capital issuance

* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities

* Securities will be subject to full conversion into ordinary shares of OSB in event that its CET1 capital ratio falls below 7 percent

* Securities will be issued at 100 pct of their principal amount

* Settlement is expected to take place on or about May 25

* Net proceeds of issue of securities will be used to further optimise issuer's capital stack

* Barclays Bank Plc is acting as sole bookrunner and structuring advisor for issue