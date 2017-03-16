EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
March 16 OneSavings Bank Plc:
* Says FY net interest margin (NIM) increased to 314bps (2015: 309bps)
* FY underlying profit before taxation up by 29 pct to 137.0 mln pounds
* FY gross originations up by 28 pct to 2.3 bln pounds
* FY net interest income 206.6 million pounds versus 169.8 million pounds year ago
* FY net loans and advances grew by 16 pct in 2016 to 5.9 bln pounds
* FY return on equity remained strong at 29 pct(2015: 32 pct)
* Expect to deliver net loan book growth in mid-teens in 2017
* Board is recommending a final dividend of 7.6 pence per share
* Have seen no material change in customer confidence or demand for loans in our core markets
* Expect to keep nim and cost to income ratio broadly flat to 2016
* Started 2017 with a fully loaded cet1 ratio of 13.3 pct
* Anticipate maintaining a cet1 ratio at a minimum of 12 pct going forward
* Dividend policy for 2017 remains a pay-out ratio of at least 25 pct of underlying profit after taxation
