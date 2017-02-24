UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 24 Onex Corp
* Onex reports full-year 2016 results
* Qtrly revenues increased by 21 percent to $6.6 billion
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016
* Onex reported a consolidated net loss of $152 million during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all eight bids for 26.35 billion rupees ($409.03 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.