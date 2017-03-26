BRIEF-Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology appoints president
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 26 Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,601.4 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nBSbUQ (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche super short-term debentures worth 1.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 5.16 percent
* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP ) FOR FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE