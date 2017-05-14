BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group announces acquisition of Vantage Metro Ltd
* Aggregate consideration of acquisition may therefore be up to approximately HK$713.4 million
May 14 Warom Technology Incorporated Company
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pypQ3N (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Aggregate consideration of acquisition may therefore be up to approximately HK$713.4 million
June 19 Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
* Lockheed Martin says selects Harris Corporation to upgrade F-35 Lightning Ii mission system avionics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: