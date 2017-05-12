BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
May 12Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Seikagaku Corp and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. have reached a basic agreement related toco-development and marketing collaboration on SI-613 under development by Seikagaku for the treatment of osteoarthritis in Japan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lKEvJd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)