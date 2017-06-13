June 13Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 20 million shares, representing 3.8 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price up to 50 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from June 14 to Sept. 29

* Says it will retire up to 50 million shares of its common stock, including repurchased shares between June 14 and Sept. 29, retirement date on Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/eGdGMi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)