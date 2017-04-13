JGBs rise on cues from U.S. Treasuries; BOJ awaited
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries as investors await Bank of Japan's meeting later this week.
April 13 (Reuters) -
* Ontario finance minister says looking at a number of alternatives to temper housing market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries as investors await Bank of Japan's meeting later this week.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate.