March 7 Ontex:

* Completes acquisition of personal hygiene business of Hypermarcas

* The agreement for acquisition was previously announced on December 23, 2016 and required conditions have now been fulfilled

* Enterprise value agreed for the HM personal hygiene business was R$1 billion ($318.64 million; 305 million euros), which has been paid from available cash, and from available and new debt facilities, after customary adjustments for net debt

* HM personal hygiene will be consolidated into the results of Ontex with effect from March 1, 2017