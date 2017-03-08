March 8 Ontex Group NV:

* FY revenue 1.99 billion euros ($2.10 billion)versus 1.99 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted profit for the period 131.7 million euros versus 126 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted EBITDA 248.7 million euros versus 248 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted EPS 1.77 euros versus 1.68 euros in Reuters poll

* Anticipated to grow revenue ahead of its markets in all divisions in 2017, supported by commercial investments behind brand portfolio and retail partners’ brands

* We expect external environment to remain challenging in 2017, including volatile FX and some pressures on raw material costs

* Proposes to pay a gross dividend of 0.55 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)