May 10 ONXEO SA

* ONXEO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT FOR LIVATAG® IN HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

* USPTO NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE RECEIVED FOR PATENT RELATED TO SPECIFIC ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION FOR LIVATAG PROVIDES PROTECTION OF RELATED CLAIMS UNTIL 2032 SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)