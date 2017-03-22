March 22 Ookla:
Source text - (In recent days, Indian telecommunications company
Reliance Jio has made public statements regarding Ookla,
primarily that Ookla has knowingly and blatantly released
misleading results about the Indian mobile market. Data accuracy
and neutrality is of the utmost importance to Ookla and the
company goes to great lengths to ensure that the information
collected on any Speedtest internet test is verifiably correct.
Ookla fully stands behind the accuracy and reliability of the
methodology used to designate Airtel as ‘India’s Fastest Mobile
Network’.
Much of the commentary has focused on dual SIM devices. The
carrier displayed in the Speedtest Android application is based
on the “Active Carrier” value returned by the device. Due to
limitations of the Android platform, the “Active Carrier” does
not always indicate the actual data provider in devices with
multiple SIMs. In these situations, Ookla applies additional
data sources and mechanisms during postprocessing to help
determine the actual data carrier being tested. For example,
Ookla matches the connection IP address recorded during the test
to known carrier IP blocks. This enables Ookla to determine the
actual data carrier with a high degree of confidence. Airtel’s
margin of victory increased when the complete analysis was
performed.)