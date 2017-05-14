BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group announces acquisition of Vantage Metro Ltd
* Aggregate consideration of acquisition may therefore be up to approximately HK$713.4 million
May 14 Omani Qatari Telecommunications Co :
* Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer Source: (bit.ly/2py3dN1) Further company coverage: )
* Aggregate consideration of acquisition may therefore be up to approximately HK$713.4 million
June 19 Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
* Lockheed Martin says selects Harris Corporation to upgrade F-35 Lightning Ii mission system avionics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: