UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 OPAP:
* To launch 5-year retail bond offering on March 15
* Offering will run until March 17
* Bonds to trade on the Athens Stock Exchange
* Seeks to raise up to 200 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources