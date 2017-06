April 18 Open Finance SA:

* Plans to issue up to 4.2 million series E shares at issue price 1.16 zloty ($0.29) per share via public offer

* Plans to issue up to 15.8 million series F shares at issue price 1.16 zloty per share via private subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9559 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)