BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 Open Text Corp
* Open Text Corp - on June 1, co entered into amendment no. 3 to employment agreement with Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO of co - sec filing
* Open Text Corp - Barrenechea's employment with company has been extended for an additional three-year period Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rP0m27) Further company coverage:
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: