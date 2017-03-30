March 30 Opera Software Asa CEO Lars Boilesen told Reuters:

* Opera Software's "medium-term" goal of revenues above $1 billion refers to 2019 or 2020, depending on how quickly the AdColony unit grows

* "We're in the process of going live with the new platform, and when that's operational and begins to scale up, we expect it to grow by more than 20 percent per year ... if it becomes operational this year, we'll reach $1 billion in 2019, if it takes longer time ... then it could be in 2020. That's what we mean by medium term." Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Camilla Knudsen and Terje Solsvik)