Feb 28 Opera Software Asa

* q4 revenues $143.9 million (Reuters poll $145 million)

* q4 adjusted ebitda $17.6 million (Reuters poll $11.9 million)

* says adjusted ebitda for company's full fiscal year 2017 is projected to be in range of $50m to $70m (Reuters poll $71 million)

* says revenue for company's full fiscal year 2017 is projected to be in range of $550m to $650m (Reuters poll $611 million)

* Within mobile advertising, Opera expects to generate revenue growth from this business in 2017 compared to 2016

* Expects to see solid growth in its apps & games business in 2017 versus 2016, as Bemobi takes the success in Brazil to a global arena

* Also believes in the mid to long terms prospects of Rocket Optimizer and used 2016 to reorganize and focus the business for profitability

* Remains positive about the company's overall growth prospects