March 30 Opera Software Asa

* Maintains 2017 target of revenues $550 million-$650 million, up from $537 million in 2016

* Maintains 2017 target of adjusted ebitda $50 million-$70 million, corresponding to an ebitda margin of 9-11 percent

* Says medium-term ambition is for revenue to exceed $1 billion, adjusted ebitda margin of about 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)