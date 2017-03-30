Italy - Factors to watch on June 15
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
March 30 Opera Software Asa
* Maintains 2017 target of revenues $550 million-$650 million, up from $537 million in 2016
* Maintains 2017 target of adjusted ebitda $50 million-$70 million, corresponding to an ebitda margin of 9-11 percent
* Says medium-term ambition is for revenue to exceed $1 billion, adjusted ebitda margin of about 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.250044 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2.000354 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 19