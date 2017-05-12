BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Opexa Therapeutics Inc:
* Quarterly loss per share $0.12
* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - cash and cash equivalents were $2.8 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $3.4 million as of December 31, 2016
* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - in addition to assessing strategic options, co is conducting a review of its research and development programs other than Tcelna Source text:(bit.ly/2pFac1G) Further company coverage:
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization