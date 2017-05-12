May 12 Opexa Therapeutics Inc:

* Quarterly loss per share $0.12

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - cash and cash equivalents were $2.8 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $3.4 million as of December 31, 2016

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - in addition to assessing strategic options, co is conducting a review of its research and development programs other than Tcelna