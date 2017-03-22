March 22 OPGC:
* OPGC gets additional equity for its expansion project
* Odisha government, AES infused additional equity of 4.85
billion rupees in to OPGC in proportion of their present holding
of 51:49
* Funding of expansion project along with development of
mines with an estimated total cost of inr 115.47 billion is
based on a debt to equity ratio of 75:25
Source text:
[The Govt. of Odisha and its strategic partner AES have
reinforced their commitment for OPGC expansion by infusion of
additional equity of Rs.485Crore in to OPGC in proportion of
their present holding of 51:49. This has demonstrated a positive
move by both of the shareholders in line with the broader
understanding of mutual cooperation for successful
implementation of the ongoing OPGC expansion project of 2X660MW
super critical units at Ib Thermal Power Station. This infusion
has come as a part of the equity requirement for the financial
year 2016-17 as agreed by both of the shareholders in line with
the schedule of drawal envisaged in the financing agreements
entered with the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural
Electrification Corporation (REC).The State Govt. has released
Rs247.35 Crore in favour of OPGC as equity contribution in
proportion to its share of 51% whereas AES has brought its share
of additional equity of 35.39 million USD as FDI equivalent of
Rs. 237.65 Crore proportionate to 49% stake thus raising the
paid up equity share capital of OPGC to about Rs.975/-Crore from
the existing equity base of Rs.490 Crore. As per the financing
schedule, the State Govt. and AES are required to bring together
further equity about Rs.1156Crore in the Financial Year 2017-18
out of which AES’s share of Rs584Cr. is expected to come in as
FDI in forex.
The State Government so far has been extending its cooperation
in obtaining permits, licences, fuel security arrangement and
land acquisitions etc. for the above expansion project the
construction of which was flagged off by the Hon’ble Chief
Minister of Odisha in February 2014. The above two units of
power plant which are under construction are scheduled for going
into commercial operation in the year 2018.The administrative
support and commitment of the State Government for the OPGC
expansion programme combined with the management and technical
support of the strategic partner AES, OPGC is poised to go a
long way in making the state self reliant in power and play the
role of a catalyst of industrial growth of the state.
It is pertinent to note that the funding of the above expansion
project along with development of mines with an estimated total
cost of Rs.11,547Crore is based on a Debt to Equity ratio of
75:25]