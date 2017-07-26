FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ophthotech reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
July 26, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Ophthotech reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ophthotech Corp says initial, top-line data from company's Fovista OPH1004 trial, its remaining Phase 3 clinical trial, are expected in Q3 of 2017

* Ophthotech Corp - collaboration revenue was $1.7 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $28.2 million for same period in 2016

* Ophthotech Corp - expects a 2017 year end cash balance of between $145 million and $160 million

* Ophthotech - failure of two previous phase 3 Fovista clinical trials, failure of competitor's Phase 2 clinical trial indicative of low likelihood of success for OPH1004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

