BRIEF-Suncity Group says Goal Summit and Suncity International entered into acquisition MoU
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
June 5 OPKO Health Inc:
* OPKO Health provides commercial update for Rayaldee
* On track to reach 75% of insured lives by year end
* Entered agreements with Medicare part D plan sponsors, and additional commercial insurance plans for reimbursement of Rayaldee
* Agreements entered expands percentage of insured lives with access to Rayaldee to approximately 68% as of June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited
* SHAREHOLDERS DECIDED TO PAY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 4.53 ZLOTYS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)