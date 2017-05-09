BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Opko Health Inc:
* Opko Health reports 2017 financial and operating results
* Q4 revenue $296.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $310.8 million
* Quarterly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia