BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Opko Health Inc
* Opko Health Inc-on March 17, 2017, unit entered into amendment no 3 to credit agreement which amends certain credit agreement dated as of Nov 5, 2015
* Opko - Amendment amends certain credit agreement to permit bio-reference laboratories, units to dividend cash to co in form of loan, not to exceed $55 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ncdYjB) Further company coverage:
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: