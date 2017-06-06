BRIEF-Itafos announces appointment of Brian Zatarain as Chief Executive Officer
* Itafos provides update on the company and the company's key strategic initiatives
June 6 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc:
* Oppenheimer announces proposed senior secured notes offering
* Pproposing to issue up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2022
* Intends to use portion of net proceeds from offering of Notes to redeem in full its 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due April 15, 2018
* Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by OPY's subsidiaries, E.A. Viner International Co. and Viner Finance Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces results of term loan amendment approval
FRANKFURT, June 21 HongKong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is vying with Canadian investors to buy German metering and energy management group Ista, which could be worth more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.